Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 35.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nordson by 406.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

