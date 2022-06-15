Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLITW remained flat at $$0.15 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Northern Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

