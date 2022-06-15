Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Nucor stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 103,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

