Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,585,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 93,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

RY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

