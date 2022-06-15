Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,960 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 663,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

