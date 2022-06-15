Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 86,687 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 22,626,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

