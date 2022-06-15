Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

