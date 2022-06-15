Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,727 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Deere & Company comprises 1.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,257. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.43. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

