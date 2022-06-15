Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.55.

SWKS traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.83 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.