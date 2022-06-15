Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 277,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

