Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.