Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $630,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,296. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

