Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 250,000 Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.00% of Future Health ESG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $4,322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $8,421,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $12,114,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth $9,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

