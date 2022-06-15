Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 4.54% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONYX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,008,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,506,000.

NASDAQ ONYX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

