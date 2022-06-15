Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,329,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVAC stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

