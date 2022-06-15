Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.05 Million in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.45% of Fat Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FATP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.