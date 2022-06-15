Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.89, but opened at 3.62. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.70, with a volume of 94,325 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

