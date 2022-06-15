Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,500.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several brokerages have commented on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.15) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OCDGF opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

