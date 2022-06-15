Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,095,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 6,821,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,123.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Ocado Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.85.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. HSBC raised Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.15) to GBX 1,800 ($21.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,500.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.