Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVTZ opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

About Oculus VisionTech (Get Rating)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

