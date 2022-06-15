Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OVTZ opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Oculus VisionTech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
About Oculus VisionTech (Get Rating)
