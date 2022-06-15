OLD Republic International Corp Has $24.68 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 203,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,482. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.