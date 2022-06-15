Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 11.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $423.17. 98,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $413.59 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.