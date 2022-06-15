Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

