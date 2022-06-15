Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 37,111 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 678.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

