Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 5,976 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

