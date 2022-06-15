Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

