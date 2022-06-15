Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

