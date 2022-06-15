Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 4,539 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $367.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

