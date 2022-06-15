Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the May 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCPNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,158. Olympus has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.