Olyseum (OLY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $19,983.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,370.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.26 or 0.15443237 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00423225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036951 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,590,384 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.