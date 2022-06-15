Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.29. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

