Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,028,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. Silver Crest Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCR stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

