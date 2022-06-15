Omni Event Management Ltd Buys Shares of 546,625 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 546,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.52% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in EJF Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in EJF Acquisition by 124.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EJF Acquisition by 484.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EJF Acquisition by 187.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 573,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

EJFA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

