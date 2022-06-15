Omni Event Management Ltd Invests $4.53 Million in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 456,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth $992,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

