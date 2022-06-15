Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New $12.72 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth accounts for 0.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 4.62% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRSG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $178,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 32.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $955,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FRSG stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

