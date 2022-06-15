Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 633,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

