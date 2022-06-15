Omni Event Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 2.40% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VPCB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
