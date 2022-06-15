Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $5.06 Million Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 2.32% of Thrive Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,382,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

