OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

