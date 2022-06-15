Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Ooma stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Ooma has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.