Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at $588,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

