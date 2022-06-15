Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. 233,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,794,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,552,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

