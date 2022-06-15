Orbit Chain Reaches Market Cap of $46.95 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $508,960.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,530.12 or 1.00133680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00109038 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

