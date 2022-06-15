Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $475,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $636.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

