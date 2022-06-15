Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 22,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Orgenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

