Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $64.28 million and $483,278.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00415372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00062500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.24 or 1.67055511 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 64,567,019 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

