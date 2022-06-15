Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 8511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $884.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

