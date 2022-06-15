Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 36,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

