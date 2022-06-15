Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.65

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.65 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 8532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.