Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $299,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 49,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($3.64). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.